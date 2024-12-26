Photo Credit: Emil Aljem Israel / Israel Antiquities Authority

A rare clay candle from the late Roman period, decorated with the symbol of the menorah, an incense burner, and a lulav, was recently uncovered during an archaeological excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority near the Mount of Olives. The unique find, which, judging by the soot marks on its spout, was used for lighting about 1,700 years ago, provides a fascinating glimpse into the cultural and religious life of the Jews during this period.

“The artistic quality of the candle, which was found intact, is exceptional and rare in its quality,” says Michael Tchernin, director of the excavation on behalf of the IAA. “The menorah, the incense burner, and the lulav are symbols related to the Jewish population’s connection to the Temple.”

This find is particularly surprising, according to Tchernin, since “from this period, we have very little evidence of the existence of a Jewish settlement in and around Jerusalem; after the suppression of the Bar Kokhba revolt by the Roman emperor Hadrian in 135 CE, the Jews were expelled from the city. The candle from the Mount of Olives may be material evidence, which perhaps opens a window to the possibility of a Jewish presence around Jerusalem in the 3rd-4th centuries CE.”

According to Benjamin Storchen, a research archaeologist at the IAA, the candle belongs to a type known as “Beit Natif candles,” named after the remains of a manufacturing house that was uncovered in the 1930s in the area of ​​present-day Beit Shemesh.

The candle’s spout and shoulders are decorated with geometric patterns, and in the center of the candle, a menorah decoration appears, with seven branches and a three-legged base. Oil candles with a menorah decoration are extremely rare, and only a few of them are known in the state treasury, let alone candles of the Bet Natif type.

“The choice of symbols on the candle is not accidental,” says Storchen. “This is fascinating evidence of the connection between everyday objects and the world of faith of the residents of ancient Jerusalem; it is possible that the candle belonged to a Jew, who purchased it because of his religious affiliation and the memory of the Temple.”

“It is clear that the potter who made the candle devoted time and effort to its decoration,” adds Storchen.

“The candle was made in molds of soft limestone, with the decoration appearing on it carved into the inside of the mold using drills and chisels. The molds were made of two parts – upper and lower. To create the candle, the potter pressed the soft clay against the sides of the mold, and after the two parts of the candle had dried, they were joined together. Finally, the vessel was assembled and could be used,” Storchen explains.

“This method of making candles in molds allowed for more meticulous designs, as well as the addition of delicate and detailed decorations,” he notes. “The Temple Menorah was a Jewish symbol as early as the Second Temple period. However, after the destruction of the Temple, the image of the Menorah became an important icon in the collective memory of Jews in Israel and in the Diaspora.

“Sometimes, the image of the Menorah appeared on personal objects such as oil candles, which – being lighting instruments, may have evoked a feeling of actually lighting the Menorah.”

