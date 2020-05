Photo Credit: Google Maps

57 students at a school in Moshav Tzofit went into quarantine on Wednesday, after two students in the school were discovered to have been infected with Coronavirus.

Hundreds of students from schools around Israel, and in some case parents too, have had to enter quarantine this past week after individual students, staff and teachers became infected.

Moshav Tzofit is located right next to the city of Kfar Sava.