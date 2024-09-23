Photo Credit: Ryan Byrnes
The Dahieh neighborhood in south Beirut where Hezbollah's military commander Fuad Shukr was assassinated.

The IDF carried out another targeted strike in Beirut late Monday afternoon, the IDF announced.

According to sources cited by Israeli media, the target was senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki, the third-highest commander in the terrorist organization and head of its southern command.

Karaki, a member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, the terror group’s top military body, is responsible for the terror group’s military activity in south Lebanon.

There is no official confirmation that Karaki has been eliminated; however, Sky News cited a Lebanese military source saying he was indeed killed in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

This is the fourth such attack carried out against a target in the Lebanese capital since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

HEzbollah claims that Karaki was not killed in the attack and he has been taken to a safer location.

 

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

