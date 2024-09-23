Photo Credit: Ryan Byrnes

The IDF carried out another targeted strike in Beirut late Monday afternoon, the IDF announced.

המבנה שהותקף בביירות. 6 טילים נורו לעבר היעד pic.twitter.com/ibUjxp8yVQ — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 23, 2024

According to sources cited by Israeli media, the target was senior Hezbollah commander Ali Karaki, the third-highest commander in the terrorist organization and head of its southern command.

יעד החיסול בדאחייה המחבל עלי כרכי מפקד חזית הדרום בארגון הטרור pic.twitter.com/wBxj4wiLhS — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 23, 2024

Karaki, a member of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council, the terror group’s top military body, is responsible for the terror group’s military activity in south Lebanon.

There is no official confirmation that Karaki has been eliminated; however, Sky News cited a Lebanese military source saying he was indeed killed in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

This is the fourth such attack carried out against a target in the Lebanese capital since the start of the war on October 7, 2023.

HEzbollah claims that Karaki was not killed in the attack and he has been taken to a safer location.

