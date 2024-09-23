Photo Credit: IDF
IAF fighter jets taking off to carry out operations.

Israeli fighter pilots were very busy on Monday, working from the early morning and throughout the day to eliminate hundreds of Hezbollah terror targets in southern and eastern Lebanon, including the Beka’a Valley and points further north.

“The IDF has conducted proactive and extensive aerial strikes against Hezbollah,” IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi and Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said in a joint statement.

“Thus far, the IAF has carried out strikes based on precise intelligence on approximately 800 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon and in the area of Beka’a, deep inside Lebanese territory.

“Among the targets struck were buildings where Hezbollah hid rockets, missiles, launchers, UAVs and additional terrorist infrastructure.

“The IDF is striking to remove threats to Israeli civilians and degrade Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure and capabilities,” Halevi and Bar said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

