Trump administration has recruited a Chassidic singer to help raise awareness about the coronavirus in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and its surrounding areas amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Shulem Lemmer, 30, said he was “approached” by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to “to help bring awareness of anything COVID-19-related to the Orthodox Jewish community & beyond.”

He also noted that he will be interviewing U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir, presumably to gain more information about the situation and what specific measures can be instituted to contain it over and above the general guidelines of hand-washing, social distancing and wearing a face mask.

I was approached by the @HHSGov to help bring awareness of anything Covid-19 related to the Orthodox Jewish community & beyond. I will be interviewing Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir @HHS_ASH. Please reply below with any questions or concerns, and we will do our utmost to address them. — Shulem (@IamShulem) September 23, 2020

In 2018, Lemmer, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., became the first Chassidic singer to sign with a major U.S. record label, Decca Gold, a division of Universal Music.