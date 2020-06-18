Photo Credit: Flash 90
A worker wearing protective clothes disinfects a bus station in Kfar Chabad, on March 18, 2020

All the Health Maintenance Organization clinics in the Chassidic Chabad-Lubavitch village of Kfar Chabad are testing for the novel coronavirus, according to a report published Thursday by the haredi Hebrew-language Actualic news website.

According to the report, two students at the Beit Rivkah girls’ school in the village tested positive for the virus.

However, the HMOs told the news outlet they had not yet received all the results from the tests they sampled, so it is unclear how many people in the village may have the virus.

