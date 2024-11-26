Photo Credit: Erik Marmor / Flash 90

The Kushner brothers have announced they will donate $2 million to the Chabad House in Abu Dhabi following last week’s abduction and murder of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to the UAE Rabbi Zvi Kogan last week.

The rabbi was laid to rest Monday night in Jerusalem after a heartbreaking funeral held in Kfar Chabad. Thousands accompanied him on his last journey in the driving rain and cold.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, pledged on Monday that they would donate $1 million to Chabad of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of the killing of Rabbi Kogan.

“Ivanka and I are saddened by the loss of Rabbi Kogan, who was senselessly murdered to stop the historic bridges he was building between Jews and Muslims in the UAE,” Kushner explained. “The success of his work, in partnership with the bold and positive vision of the Emirati government, has been a shining light in the world and a strong counter to the history of division.

“In the UAE, people of all faiths and backgrounds thrive together in an environment of mutual understanding and respect. Ivanka and I will be donating $1 million to the Chabad of UAE and will redouble our efforts to work with the Jewish community and the country’s leadership to build a resilient, vibrant Jewish community in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We welcome others to join us in this effort,” he added.

Addressing “all who wish to aggravate these historic divides,” Kushner said “know that your efforts only strengthen the resolve of the Jewish community to contribute to societies that respect and welcome us. History has shown that those who embrace the Jewish people benefit, and those who persecute the Jewish people ultimately face spectacular defeat.”

Following suit, Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner and his wife Karlie, likewise donated $1 million to Chabad of the UAE, saying they were “inspired” by Jared and Ivanka’s leadership.

“Karlie and I will match your donation of $1 million. May we live in a time of peace, unity and acceptance. May Rabbi Kogan’s memory be a blessing,” Kushner said.

A separate campaign seeks to raise $1 million for Rivky Kogan, Rabbi Kogan’s widow. In just a few hours, more than $783,000 was raised, including a donation of $18,000 from Jewish American billionaire Bill Ackman.

“Rabbi Zvi Kogan was murdered for one reason. He was a Jew. While his wife grieves, it’s our duty to support her and give her the strength she needs to continue. Together, we can honor the legacy of Rabbi Zvi. Help Rivky continue spreading his light!” the Raisethon.com campaign states.

The three terrorists who abducted and murdered the rabbi, Uzbek citizens, were extradited from Turkey to the UAE, where they face the death penalty.

