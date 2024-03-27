Photo Credit: IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee / Twitter
Hezbollah quadcopter drone shot down by IDF in Israeli territory on Jan. 5, 2022 (archive)

A combat drone that crashed in northern Israel was found in the area of Rosh Hanikra on Wednesday morning.

According to the IDF, the drone was “a Hezbollah aircraft” and soldiers were sent to check it out.

“The incident is under review,” the IDF said.

There have been multiple drone attacks launched towards on Israeli territory by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, since Hezbollah joined the Hamas war against Israel on October 8.

It’s estimated that Hezbollah could have more than 2,000 combat drones in its arsenal, and at least 150,000 rockets, missiles and mortar shells.

