Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90.
Trucks with aid arrive at the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on Feb. 17, 2024. Much of the aid is hijacked by Hamas.

The international mantra claiming Israel must surge more and more humanitarian aid to Gaza to feed the starving civilians there is simply bunk, according to Gazans themselves.

Advertisement


TikTok videos posted by those Gazans and reuploaded to the X social media platform by “Imshin” repeatedly document the availability of myriad foodstuffs, particularly in southern Gaza — where Gaza civilians were urged by Israeli military forces to go to escape combat zones further north.

But even this seasoned journalist (forgive the pun) was a bit shocked on Wednesday by an Imshin post that said bluntly, “Waste of food in Gaza. Piles of ready-cooked meals, rice, chicken and vegetables, thrown away just inside Gaza near Rafah crossing.”

One commenter wrote that the ready-to-eat meals were sent to the enclave from Egypt. “Imshin,” who understands Arabic, added that the people in the video said nothing about the food being spoiled, but simply complained about the waste.

This is not the first time, nor the second or third, that local Gaza civilians complain about the food aid being sent to the enclave to help them stay alive. Several went so far as to say the aid is not needed, at least in the south.

Multiple videos uploaded by local Gazans to social media document the availability of foodstuffs that they do, in fact, use to create their holiday meals each evening after the daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan now in progress.

No Lack of Food: Hunger in Gaza Orchestrated by Hamas

The once-high prices of the goods are also starting to come down, the locals report. The prices for more than a few items are actually even lower — or the same — as those found in Israel.

“It has been crystal clear all along that food shortages in Gaza during this war have been artificially created by Hamas to garner international support. The willingness of people to believe everything the Hamas monsters say is nothing less than astounding,” Imshin commented in a separate post.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCrashed Hezbollah Drone Found Near Rosh Hanikra
Next articleIAF Resumes Routine Training, Focusing on Readiness for War in North
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR