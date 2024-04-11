Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

The Israel-Cyprus-Greece Triangle is continuing to work on the underwater electric cable project (The Great Sea Interconnector), which will connect the local electricity grid to the European grid through Cyprus and Greece.

To that end, a professional delegation led by the Director General of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Yossi Dayan, the Chairman of the Electricity Authority, Amir Shavit, and the Director of the Nega Company, Shaul Goldstein, left last Tuesday for Nicosia in Cyprus in order to promote the project.

During the visit, the delegation held a round of professional meetings with the CEO of the Greek system management company IPTO, Manus Manousakis, who is responsible for the establishment of the project on behalf of the European Union, the CEO of the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry of Cyprus, Marius Panias, and Dr. Andres Polikas, U. Mr. CERA, the electricity regulator of the electricity sector in Cyprus and other professionals.

The submarine electric cable includes three sections: Israel-Cyprus, Cyprus-Greece (Crete) and Greece (Crete)-Greece (Athens), where the cable will connect to the European electricity grid. The section connecting Cyprus and Greece is already in the works these days through IPTO (Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator) and the purpose of the delegation is to promote practical decisions regarding the establishment of the section connecting Israel and Cyprus.

The project is part of a broader initiative and vision of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eli Cohen to connect the energy infrastructures in the Mediterranean basin, which will also facilitate the export and import of energy between the countries of the region. The connection will strengthen the position of the State of Israel as an energy power, strengthen energy security and ensure diversity in energy sources.