Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

9:18 PM Residents of an Israeli town on the border with Lebanon were told to go indoors and lock their doors, on Tuesday evening. The instructions were given as a precautionary measure at the time.

The IDF reported that a number of suspicious individuals were spotted near the Lebanon border fence, next to a western Galil town. The IDF is tracking the incident. The town’s counter-terrorist unit has been activated.

There were also unconfirmed reports of a second suspicious incident near another northern town, also along the border with Lebanon.

According to Channel 12, roads in the western Galil area were been shut down.

Update: 10:02 PM Channel 12 reports that it was a false alarm and the alert has been called off.

The IDF has been on high alert following threats by Hezbollah that it plans to attack Israel.