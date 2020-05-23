Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

A 77-year old Arab woman with a prior chronic illness because the first person to die in Gaza from COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus.

Pachila Muhammad Abu Rida died Saturday at Al Aza Hospital near the Rafah Crossing after she contracted COVID-19.

Advertisement



She arrived in the enclave from Egypt on May 19, and had been isolated since her arrival, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13 news team.

To date, 39 people in Gaza have been diagnosed with the virus.