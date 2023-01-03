Photo Credit: Ahmad Khateib / Flash 90
Hamas terrorists took over the Gaza Strip, February 1, 2007.

A promise by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel in response to a visit to the Temple Mount by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has fizzled.

One rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza late Tuesday night, but did not trigger a Red Alert incoming rocket siren because it did not clear the border security fence.

Advertisement



Hamas leaders are clearing out their positions on the ground in anticipation of a military response from Israel.

Ben Gvir ascended the Temple Mount – one of the holiest sites in the Jewish faith – early Tuesday morning.

“The leadership of Hamas was caught off guard by Ben Gvir’s move, which puts it in a very difficult position after it promised to respond to any provocation in Al Aqsa [mosque],” a source told the Tazpit Press Service.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleKevin McCarthy Short of Votes in House GOP Vote for Speaker
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR