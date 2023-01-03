Photo Credit: Ahmad Khateib / Flash 90

A promise by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel in response to a visit to the Temple Mount by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has fizzled.

One rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza late Tuesday night, but did not trigger a Red Alert incoming rocket siren because it did not clear the border security fence.

Advertisement







Hamas leaders are clearing out their positions on the ground in anticipation of a military response from Israel.

Ben Gvir ascended the Temple Mount – one of the holiest sites in the Jewish faith – early Tuesday morning.

“The leadership of Hamas was caught off guard by Ben Gvir’s move, which puts it in a very difficult position after it promised to respond to any provocation in Al Aqsa [mosque],” a source told the Tazpit Press Service.