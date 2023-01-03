Photo Credit: US Government

GOP Congress member Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) fell short Tuesday in a second vote by Republican representatives to elect a new Speaker of the House.

The Republicans seized control of the House in a slim majority in national elections last November.

Advertisement







In what appeared to be a wholesale revolt, 19 Republican lawmakers refused to back McCarthy, voting instead for Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) – and that, despite an appeal by Jordan himself to the rank-and-file to support McCarthy.

It’s only the second time since the Civil War that a party has required multiple attempts to choose its leader on the floor of the House, Politico pointed out.

Until the selection is made, however, all business will be halted in the chamber – including the swearing-in of members and other important actions.