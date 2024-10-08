Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Hezbollah terrorists who were injured by exploding beepers and walkie talkies last month traveled to Iran recently to pray at the Mashhad tomb of Imam Ali Reza. Many were seen weeping in footage broadcast by Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

פעילים בשורות חיזבאללה שנפגעו במתקפת הביפרים ומכשירי הקשר שמיוחסת לישראל, יצאו לבקר בקבר האימאם עלי רזא במשהד שבאיראן. ככה זה נראה @OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/9taPwVVuJ1 — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) October 8, 2024

Eight were killed and nearly 3,000 operatives were wounded, including at least 500 listed in critical condition on September 17, after pagers carried by the terrorists blew up simultaneously across Lebanon and Syria.

More than 1,500 were permanently maimed in the attack, which Hezbollah has blamed on Israel.

The following day, a second round of sabotage caused Hezbollah-issued walkie talkie radios to explode, killing at least 25 terrorists and wounding 450 others.

Among those who were injured was Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who also suffered eye wounds.

