IDF imposes a fourth closed military zone in northern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces have added a fourth closed military zone to northern Israel.

“Following a situational assessment, the areas of Rosh HaNikra, Shlomi, Hanita, and Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 10 pm Monday (Oct. 7). Entry to this area is prohibited,” the IDF announced.

Civilians are not allowed to enter the area once it has been declared a closed military zone by the IDF. The order comes as Israel expands its military operations in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, the IDF banned entry to all beaches along Lebanon’s Mediterranean coast.

“Urgent warning to vacationers, beachgoers, and anyone using boats for fishing or any other use from the Awali River line southward,” the IDF said in an announcement posted in Arabic on the X social media platform.

“Hezbollah’s activities are forcing the IDF to act against it, and the IDF will soon operate in the maritime area against Hezbollah’s terrorist activities.

“For your safety, refrain from being in the sea or on the beach from now until further notice. Being on the beach and boat movements in the area of ​​the Awali River line southward pose a danger to your life,” IDF Arabic language spokesperson LTC Avichai Adraee wrote.

More than 135 rockets were fired at the State of Israel on Monday by Hezbollah terrorist forces in Lebanon.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

