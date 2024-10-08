Photo Credit: Lara Trump / X

Former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump paid a private visit to Ohel, the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, obm, on the first anniversary of the October 7, 2023 invasion of Israel and massacre of 1,200 people by Hamas-led terrorists. More than 250 people were taken hostage and dragged into Gaza.

The Ohel is located at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York.

As is customary, Trump donated a coin to a large wooden Tzedakah box before entering the Ohel, where he was seen wearing a black velvet yarmulke from iKippah.

On this solemn day, President @realDonaldTrump is at Ohel Chabad Lubavitch, praying for America, Israel, the Hostages, and Peace ???? pic.twitter.com/LirDmwUqUS — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 7, 2024

At graveside Trump prayed and then read his personal note, called a “pon” in Chassidic tradition, after which he tore the note, a sign that his prayers were accepted. He was guided to place a stone on top of the Rebbe’s headstone before leaving.

Outside the Ohel, Trump spoke with Yael, Adi, and Roy Alexander whose son and brother, Edan, an American citizen, is still held captive by Hamas.

I was honored today to visit the Ohel, the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, to pray for the return of the hostages, and a peaceful year ahead. We were grateful to be joined by Holocaust survivor, Jerry Wartski, and the family of Edan Alexander,… pic.twitter.com/nYrYtkvIp4 — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 8, 2024

Ahead of the visit, Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, released a statement saying the former president would travel to the site to “commemorate the first anniversary of October 7 with a visit to Ohel Chabad Lubavitch, the final resting place of Rabbi Schneerson in New York,” adding that later in the day Trump would deliver remarks at an October 7 Remembrance event in Florida.

The October 7 attack sparked the Iron Swords War, which has now expanded into a regional conflict.

Trump’s visit marked the third visit by a head of state to the Ohel within a month. Recent visitors included Argentinian President Javier Milei and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, neither of whom are Jewish, like Trump.



Jewish community leaders gathered a few hours later to mark the anniversary of the tragic day at the Trump National Doral Miami, organized by Yehuda Kaploun, Co-Founder and President of RussKap Water.

The October 7th memorial event included remarks by GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson, who introduced Donald Trump to the stage.

Memorial candles were lit by three Holocaust survivors and Rabbi Benji Korf, Dean of the Lubavitch Educational Center in Florida, blew the Shofar in honor of the High Holy Days.

Invocations were given by Mark Rosenberg, director of (CSE) Chesed Shel Emes and Chaplain of Florida Highway Patrol, and Rabbi Yaakov Kaploun.

Trump decried the recent shocking surge in antisemitism in the United States during his remarks.

“The anti-Jewish hatred has returned even here in America, in our streets, our media and our college campuses and within the ranks of the Democrat Party, in particular,” he said.

In his address, Trump maintained that the October 7 attacks would never have happened if he had been reelected as President.

“The last two years have proved that,” he said. “Violence, and more…There’s a lot of hatred on a certain side.

“What is needed is, more than ever, unwavering American leadership,” Trump said. Harmony in the Middle East is “finally within our reach,” he added.

“I will not allow the Jewish state to be threatened with destruction. I will not allow another Holocaust of the Jewish people. I will not allow a jihad to be waged on America or our allies and I will support Israel’s right to win its war.”

COLlive.com contributed to this report.

