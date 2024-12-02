Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday night that Israel will “respond strongly” to mortar shelling from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the late afternoon hours.

Hezbollah Resumes Cross-Border Attacks on Israel

Two mortar shells were fired by Hezbollah at the Mount Dov area. Both landed in an open area and no injuries were reported, the IDF said.

Hezbollah issued an official statement shortly after the mortar fire claiming the attack was a warning “in response to the repeated violations committed by the “Israeli” enemy against the ceasefire agreement,” calling the shellfire “a preliminary defensive warning.”

“Hezbollah’s firing at Mount Dov constitutes a serious violation of the cease-fire, and Israel will respond strongly to this,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah – minor or serious.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a similar statement, noting, “We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah – and that is exactly what we will do. Hezbollah’s firing at the IDF post in Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response. What was will not be.”

