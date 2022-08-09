Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS
Honduras Embassy. Dec. 27, 1017

The nation of Honduras is mulling the possibility of moving its embassy back to Tel Aviv, Reuters reported Monday, quoting the Honduran foreign ministry.

The announcement came a day after Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina met with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Malki in Bogota.

Advertisement

The Honduran embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem a year ago by former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The move came after the US – a close ally of Honduras – moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under the administration of then-President Donald Trump.

But Hernandez left office in January and was succeeded by Xiomara Castro, who expressed “interest” in pulling the embassy from Jerusalem.

“The issue of moving the embassy to Tel Aviv has already been discussed with President [Castro] and is a topic of interest to her, as well as maintaining a balanced relationship with the other Arab countries and Israel,” Reina said in a statement.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGathering at Ohel to Mark 32nd Year After Passing of Rabbi JJ Hecht, obm
Next articleArab Arson Terror Strikes Again in Gush Etzion
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...