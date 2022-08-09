Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

The nation of Honduras is mulling the possibility of moving its embassy back to Tel Aviv, Reuters reported Monday, quoting the Honduran foreign ministry.

The announcement came a day after Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina met with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Malki in Bogota.

The Honduran embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem a year ago by former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

The move came after the US – a close ally of Honduras – moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under the administration of then-President Donald Trump.

But Hernandez left office in January and was succeeded by Xiomara Castro, who expressed “interest” in pulling the embassy from Jerusalem.

“The issue of moving the embassy to Tel Aviv has already been discussed with President [Castro] and is a topic of interest to her, as well as maintaining a balanced relationship with the other Arab countries and Israel,” Reina said in a statement.