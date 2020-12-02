Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

The IDF has dispatched an aid delegation of 15 Home Front Command officers to Honduras to help evaluate damages from the Eta and Iota Hurricanes that struck Honduras earlier this month.

Eta, a category four hurricane, hit the country at the beginning of November, and Iota, also a category four hurricane, hit the area about two weeks later.

Over three million Hondurans were affected by the storms, which killed 94 people in the country.

More than 150,000 people have been left homeless due to the damage caused by the two storms.

This is a disaster of a magnitude the region has not known since Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

The Israeli delegation will operate in cities in the northwest of the country where much damage was done and will assess the damage and review the transport, housing and water infrastructure damaged by the storms.

In addition, the delegation will assist the state in building a plan to prevent similar disasters in the future.

The delegation is equipped with technology and control systems developed in Israel and will operate with the assistance of experts and other professionals from the country, including the IDF and the Ministry of Defense.

“The IDF will continue to assist on behalf of the State of Israel in any disaster that may be required and will contribute its experience and capabilities around the world,” the military stated.

Earlier this month, Israel responded to requests by Guatemala, Honduras and Panama who applied for humanitarian aid in wake of the severe hurricanes.

In Honduras, Israel distributed first aid kits, dry food, water, hygiene products, blankets and other essentials.

In Panama, Israel donated 10 tons of packaged food, milk powder and Corona protective gear.