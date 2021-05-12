Photo Credit: Nanking 2012 / Wikimedia

A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday that Iran has enriched uranium up to 63 percent purity, more than the previously announced 60 percent.

“According to Iran, fluctuations of the enrichment levels … were experienced,” the IAEA stated in the report shown to Reuters.

“The agency’s analysis of the ES [environmental samples] taken on April 22, 2021, shows an enrichment level of up to 63 percent U-235, which is consistent with the fluctuations of the enrichment levels” described by Iran, it stated without explaining the cause of the fluctuations.

This comes as Iran holds indirect talks with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which limited Tehran from enriching higher than 3.67 percent. Ninety percent is needed to reach weapons-grade fissile purity.

The IAEA confirmed last month that Iran had begun the process of enriching uranium to a purity level of 60 percent.