Photo Credit: IDF
Expanded humanitarian zone in Gaza.

The IDF has announced the expansion of the humanitarian zone in southern Gaza as locals continue to stream out of impending combat areas.

The expanded humanitarian zone includes field hospitals that were established at the beginning of the war, in addition to tent complexes and shelter materials.

Advertisement


Large quantities of food, water and medicine are available in the area in addition to medical supplies that were brought in through coordination between the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories unit and the international community.

“The IDF will continue to work to achieve the war’s objectives, including dismantling Hamas and returning all the abductees,” the IDF said.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraelis Hurt in Direct Hits by Hezbollah Rockets
Next articleMore Terrorists, Weapons Found in Rafah
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR