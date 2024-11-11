Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF has announced the expansion of the humanitarian zone in southern Gaza as locals continue to stream out of impending combat areas.

The expanded humanitarian zone includes field hospitals that were established at the beginning of the war, in addition to tent complexes and shelter materials.

Advertisement





Large quantities of food, water and medicine are available in the area in addition to medical supplies that were brought in through coordination between the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories unit and the international community.

“The IDF will continue to work to achieve the war’s objectives, including dismantling Hamas and returning all the abductees,” the IDF said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: