Photo Credit: IDF

The war is not over in Gaza, not by a long shot, and certainly not in Rafah, where the Biden Administration worked overtime to prevent the entry of Israeli forces.



Troops of the Nahal Brigade under the command of the Gaza Division have been conducting precise, intelligence based targeted operations and raids on terrorist locations over the recent months in Rafah. During these raids, the soldiers eliminated many terrorists.

Advertisement





LTC Oz, commanding officer of the Nahal Brigade, describes what his forces found.

In one of the searches in Rafah, near a mosque and a hospital, the brigade’s engineering forces found and dismantled a weapons storage facility containing observation equipment, drones, enemy manufacturing supplies, explosive devices, and dozens of mortar shells.

Take a look at the weapons found near the mosque and hospital in Rafah.

Additionally, dozens of terrorist infrastructure, armed terrorist cells, anti-tank missiles sites, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, and more were struck by the brigade’s Fire Control Center.

During activity in Shabura, the soldiers located more weapons storage facilities with ammunition stockpiles left behind by the enemy, making it clear there is still more work left to be done.

Share this article on WhatsApp: