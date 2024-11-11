Photo Credit: IDF
Weapons found in Rafah mosque and hospital, in southern Gaza.

The war is not over in Gaza, not by a long shot, and certainly not in Rafah, where the Biden Administration worked overtime to prevent the entry of Israeli forces.

IDF soldiers operating in Gaza.

Troops of the Nahal Brigade under the command of the Gaza Division have been conducting precise, intelligence based targeted operations and raids on terrorist locations over the recent months in Rafah. During these raids, the soldiers eliminated many terrorists.

LTC Oz, commanding officer of the Nahal Brigade, describes what his forces found.

In one of the searches in Rafah, near a mosque and a hospital, the brigade’s engineering forces found and dismantled a weapons storage facility containing observation equipment, drones, enemy manufacturing supplies, explosive devices, and dozens of mortar shells.

Take a look at the weapons found near the mosque and hospital in Rafah.

Additionally, dozens of terrorist infrastructure, armed terrorist cells, anti-tank missiles sites, weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, and more were struck by the brigade’s Fire Control Center.

During activity in Shabura, the soldiers located more weapons storage facilities with ammunition stockpiles left behind by the enemy, making it clear there is still more work left to be done.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

