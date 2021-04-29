Photo Credit: Intel.com

Intel Israel announced on Wednesday that it is planning to hire 1,000 new workers and invest $200 million in a new technology development center in Haifa.

Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger plans to visit Israel next week to officially announce the building of the new campus, reported the Israeli business daily Globes.

Advertisement



“In order to support and execute the main projects received from global headquarters, Intel will hire hardware engineers, who will be at the core of the current recruitment; AI software engineers from the electrical-engineering sector; and students with advanced engineering degrees,” said the U.S. tech giant.

The campus will be built next to Intel’s other buildings in the MATAM high-tech and business park. Construction is expected to begin soon and be completed by 2023.

The company is Israel’s largest employer outside of the public sector with 14,000 workers, according to the report.