The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) approved NIS 22 million (approximately $6 million) in grants last week for 35 startups and companies trying to combat issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, the IIA, Israel’s Ministry of Health and the Ministry for Social Equality announced the allocation of NIS 50 million (approximately $13 million) in grants to companies “submitting research and development plans, proofs-of-concept, products and technological solutions that address the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic,” Calcalist reported.

“Among the companies that received the grants were NEAT Applied Technologies Ltd., which produces sensors and remote monitoring solutions that can help with the managing of flow, pressure and volume of patients; Ezmems Ltd., which develops smart plastic sensors for ventilators; and NanoScent Ltd., which offers a scent-recognition service that can help detect people with coronavirus symptoms.”

Ami Appelbaum, IIA chairman of the board and chief scientist at the Ministry of Economics and Industry, said “the committee chose to support a wide range of projects dealing with the challenges of coronavirus because the fight against the pandemic needs to be waged on multiple fronts.”

He added that “a strong emphasis has been put on the proposals that can combat the crisis immediately with a quick time to market or promising partnerships that will ensure the functional continuity of the Israeli economy.”

Appelbaum’s team received more than 750 applications from companies. Additional grants are expected to be approved next week.