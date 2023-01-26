Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

An anti-Israel demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, that was intended to include the burning of a Torah scroll was canceled late Thursday afternoon as a direct result of Israeli government intervention.

The Torah is Judaism’s holiest text, and is written with special ink on a special parchment by a Jewish scribe.

“The individual who was organizing the demonstration withdrew his permit application from the police,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Havat told JewishPress.com.

The anti-Israel organizer is an Egyptian author currently living in Sweden who planned to hold the demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, according to a report broadcast earlier in the day by KAN Reshet Bet, Israel’s public radio station.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Sweden acted immediately and decisively to prevent the shocking and humiliating event from taking place,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The actions included, among other things, contacting the top of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Stockholm Police, as well as the Swedish Embassy in Israel, and activating Jewish and other organizations.

“As a result of our actions, the event at this stage is frozen,” the statement added.