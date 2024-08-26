Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Yaakov
The community of Kfar Adumim, viewed from nearby Ma'ale Adumim.

An Israeli bus carrying civilians was bombed on Sunday evening near the Jewish community of Kfar Adumim, about nine kilometers (5.6 miles) northeast of Ma’ale Adumim.

Palestinian Authority terrorists hurled an IED (improvised explosive device) that caused damage to the vehicle.

Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported among the passengers.

IDF soldiers are hunting for the terrorists.

