Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Yaakov

An Israeli bus carrying civilians was bombed on Sunday evening near the Jewish community of Kfar Adumim, about nine kilometers (5.6 miles) northeast of Ma’ale Adumim.

Earlier today, a bus carrying Israeli civialians was attacked with an explosive device near the town of Kfar Adumim in Judea and Samaria. The bus sustained minor damage, but thankfully there were no casualties. The terrorists responsible for throwing the explosive fled the… pic.twitter.com/kaBfekfuH9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 25, 2024

Advertisement





Palestinian Authority terrorists hurled an IED (improvised explosive device) that caused damage to the vehicle.

Miraculously, no physical injuries were reported among the passengers.

IDF soldiers are hunting for the terrorists.

Share this article on WhatsApp: