Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah, Lev Shomron Branch

Two Israeli bus drivers were injured Wednesday evening after their buses came under a hail of rocks hurled by Palestinian Authority terrorists in Samaria.

The attacks took place on Highway 55, according to Hatzalah Without Borders.

Advertisement





The first incident took place as the bus was traveling near Kfar Azoun.

The second attack took place as the bus traveled near the Eliyahu Crossing.

MDA medics treated both drivers at the scene before taking them to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

One driver, age 48, was wounded in the arm and shoulder. The second driver, age 30, was hit in the face.

Both were listed in good condition, according to MDA.

Earlier in the day, an IDF soldier sustained mild injuries in a terrorist ramming attack south of Beit Hagai, near Hebron. The soldier was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital.

The terrorist was neutralized by Israeli forces at the scene.