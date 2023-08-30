Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkovitz / TPS
EMTs at the Jerusalem Shivtei Israel Train Station following a terror attack. August 30, 2023.

At least one person was stabbed Wednesday evening when a teenage Arab terrorist attacked Israelis at the Shivtei Yisroel Light Rail train station in Jerusalem.

“A man was stabbed in his back … on Shimon HaTzadik Street in Jerusalem,” United Hatzalah said. “United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Shlomo Gensler provided initial treatment to the injured.”

The 25-year-old victim was taken to nearby Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

“Due to the nature of the incident, several people were treated by United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit,” United Hatzalah said.

The terrorist was shot at the scene by Israeli Border Police forces. He subsequently died of his wounds.

Four Israelis were wounded in attacks since early Wednesday morning, including two Israelis hurt in rock attacks by terrorists in Samaria, and an IDF soldier who sustained mild injuries in a terrorist ramming attack near Hebron in Judea.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

