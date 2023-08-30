Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkovitz / TPS

At least one person was stabbed Wednesday evening when a teenage Arab terrorist attacked Israelis at the Shivtei Yisroel Light Rail train station in Jerusalem.

“A man was stabbed in his back … on Shimon HaTzadik Street in Jerusalem,” United Hatzalah said. “United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Shlomo Gensler provided initial treatment to the injured.”

The 25-year-old victim was taken to nearby Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

“Due to the nature of the incident, several people were treated by United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit,” United Hatzalah said.

The terrorist was shot at the scene by Israeli Border Police forces. He subsequently died of his wounds.

פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים, המחבל חוסל ב"ה pic.twitter.com/Xjx01jn5r5 — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 30, 2023

Four Israelis were wounded in attacks since early Wednesday morning, including two Israelis hurt in rock attacks by terrorists in Samaria, and an IDF soldier who sustained mild injuries in a terrorist ramming attack near Hebron in Judea.