Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court Judge Idit Katzavoy was diagnosed on Sunday with the novel coronavirus, the Israel Judicial Authority announced in a statement.

The judge last appeared in court this past Wednesday, June 17.

Advertisement



Anyone who was in the courtroom with the judge during the two weeks prior to June 17 should be in contact with the Health Ministry for guidance on how to proceed.

Judges and employees of the court who were in contact with the judge have all been updated already and are currently in quarantine.