Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israeli ministers gave their stamp of approval on Sunday (June 21) for a plan to allow the entry of hundreds of workers from Jordan into the Jewish State.

The government approved the resolution to bring 700 Jordanian workers in to work at hotels in the southern resort city of Eilat before the opening of the tourist season.

“This is a very important decision on the way to restoring the tourism industry in Eilat,” Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir said in a statement.

“Bringing workers is a necessary step to opening the tourism season in Eilat and returning the residents to the labor market.

“We must work in every way to bolster the city’s economy and bring down unemployment rates in the city,” he added.