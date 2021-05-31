Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel must “increase its activity against the Iranian regime and fight it and its actions to the end”, outgoing Mossad head Yossi Cohen stated on Sunday in a speech he gave during his reception of an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University.

“In our war against terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas and against Iran for all its violent activity in our region and its ambition for nuclear weapons – I think that activity against the Iranian regime should be stepped up. Iran and his activities must be fought to the end until it realizes that any departure from the lines will cost it enormous damage,” Cohen said.

“For Israel to meet its security challenges, it requires leadership, courage and a willingness to act. Today’s security action is no less important than tomorrow’s war action,” he underscored.

Cohen will end his tenure as Mossad chief on Tuesday and will be replaced by David Barnea. He began his service in the Mossad in 1982 and has led it since 2016.

Jerusalem is fearful of the new agreement that is taking shape between the Biden administration and Iran, which Israel believes will ultimately enable Iran to build nuclear weapons.

Iran does not recognize Israel and regularly calls for its destruction.