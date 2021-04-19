Photo Credit: Mark Neyman / GPO
Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and Ulpanot Elchanan Glatt is to President Rivlin's right; Rabbi Haim Meir Druckman is to his left.

The senior spiritual leader of the National Religious movement, Rabbi Haim Druckman, has returned home from a five-day stay in the hospital to be treated for heart failure.

The 88-year-old rabbi was admitted last Wednesday after he began to experience shortness of breath and general weakness. He began feeling better after initial treatment, Walla! News reported.

“The medical examinations were normal and the doctors were satisfied with the rabbi’s medical condition and released the rabbi to his home,” Druckman’s family said in a statement. “The rabbi will continue to rest in the coming days at his home with a gradual return to routine.”

Last Thursday Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich called on the public to pray for the healing of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka Druckman, “whose life’s work is woven into the resurrection of the People of Israel and the State of Israel.”

The rabbi serves as head of the Ohr Etzion Yeshiva and as head of the Center for Bnei Akiva Yeshivot and is a recipient of the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
