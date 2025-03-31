Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

A doctor at New York City’s acclaimed Mount Sinai Medical Center has finally been fired after repeatedly praising the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations and accusing Israel of “slaughtering babies” in multiple social media posts.

Earlier this month, the hospital terminated the employment of Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Lila Abassi after an investigation into allegations of vicious antisemitic rants and praise for murderous terrorist organizations were revealed to be valid, the New York Post reported this weekend.

Abassi graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine in 2011, and served her residency at SUNY Downstate.

The 46-year-old terror supporter allegedly called the Israel Defense Forces a “plague,” rejected reports of Gaza terrorists brutally raping women — and men — during the October 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel, during which the Hamas-led barbarians tortured, burned, raped and slaughtered some 1,200 people, including babies and elderly. Thousands more were injured during the attack, including many who were permanently maimed.

“Long live Hamas & Hezbollah – the only entities that have stopped (sic) are trying to do something about the plague that is the IOF,” Abassi wrote under the nom de plume “Kluver Bucy” in a post to a doctors’ group on Facebook exposed by the Physicians Against Antisemitism watchdog group.

Believe it or not, there does exist a real “Kluver Bucy” — it’s a rare brain disorder that affects memory and behavior.

A big update for you today! Dr. Lila Abassi, aka "Kluver Bucy" on social media, has been fired. Thank you to @nypost for reporting on this! pic.twitter.com/rfOiMyF2V1 — Physicians Against Antisemitism (@docsstopjewhate) March 29, 2025

“Israel is responsible for one of the worst humanitarian crises of our generation with only and (sic)eye to expand their genocidal campaign — using the words of actual Israeli members of govt here,” she wrote in another post.

“Please show me an actual rape video. Show me any documented proof of beheaded babies. You can’t do it,” she claimed in the post.

“Israel massacred more ppl on 10/7 than killed by Hamas when they green lit the Hanibal directive. This is verified information by the UN,” she wrote.

Of course, Abassi failed to mention the the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)’s complete enmeshment with Hamas, and its decades-long promotion of incitement against Israel in the curricula disseminated in its schools, where many of the teachers and some principals as well doubled as members of Hamas.

Multiple social media videos documenting the atrocities perpetrated during the October 7 massacre were proudly posted to social media by the attackers themselves.

It took weeks of pressure from NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-BKLYN) before the hospital finally handed the hater a pink slip. Vernikov increased the pressure after discovering Abassi initially was given a simple slap on the wrist with an order to delete her social media account.

Deleting a social media account, however, did nothing to change Abassi’s support for terrorist murderers, or to create an atmosphere of safety for Jewish patients unfortunate enough to be assigned to her “care,” as Vernikov pointedly emphasized to hospital administrators.

“Our most basic expectation of doctors is that they will perform their duties in an unbiased manner — especially a doctor serving a city as ethnically and religiously diverse as ours,” Vernikov told The Post.

“How scary is the thought that this woman was entrusted with the lives of Jewish patients while expressing blatant support for the same terrorists that seek to eliminate the Jewish people and destroy America?”

