Fourteen months after Hamas launched a genocidal war against the State of Israel, the terrorist organization continues to hold ground in Gaza and present a threat to Israelis.

On Monday, the IDF announced the deaths of three soldiers and reported 12 others wounded during clashes in northern Gaza.

Further details of the battle have not yet been released.

The three fallen fighters include:

• 20-year-old Staff Sergeant Ido Zano of Yehud-Monosson, a combat medic with the Givati Brigade Shaked Battalion;

• 19-year-old Staff Sergeant Barak Daniel of Kiryat Ono, a squad commander in the Givati Brigade Shaked Battalion; and

• 19-year-old Sergeant Omri Cohen of Ashdod, also a fighter in the Givati Brigade Shaked Battalion.

May their memories be a blessing and may their blood be avenged.

