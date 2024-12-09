Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Pro-Israel Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders was warmly welcomed Monday during meetings with top government officials in Jerusalem on Monday.

Wilders is a member of the ruling coalition government in Netherlands. He heads the Party for Freedom, the country’s largest political faction and is a strong advocate for the State of Israel.

After the Oct. 7 2023 Hamas-massacre where 1200 innocent Jewish lives were lost, the world was shocked – unfortunately only for a short time – after which many countries, politicians and organizations as the UN and ICC started bashing Israel for rightfully defending itself and… pic.twitter.com/Xw3RroDu9x — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 7, 2024

Advertisement





The parliamentarian is one of the few European lawmakers who truly understands what it means to live in a land surrounded by enemies, having lived in Israel during the 1980s.

Shortly after his arrival early Sunday evening, the Dutch lawmaker met with Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel in Tel Aviv.

On Monday in Jerusalem, Wilders met with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

So good to meet @gidonsaar again, Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Israel, a very very good friend. pic.twitter.com/qwwd6qVT4C — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 9, 2024

Katz thanked Wilders for his deep friendship and uncompromising support for the State of Israel.

Wilders praised the military achievements of the State of Israel and emphasized that he sees that Europe increasingly understands the challenges Israel faces.

The two discussed the efforts to return those kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization, the damage to the entire Iranian axis of evil, the current operation on the Israel-Syria border, and the implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Dutch lawmaker also toured Samaria Monday morning with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who used the opportunity to show Wilders just how close the region is to Israel’s major cities.

Dagan brought Wilders to an observation point “in the seam line area on the narrow ‘waist’ of the State of Israel, which illustrates the security importance of Samaria for the residents of the center of the country.”

The Samaria leader explained that the distance from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River is just 70 kilometers (44 miles), “with the hills of Samaria dominating the area, accounting for 55 kilometers (34 miles) of the total distance.

“It’s amazing how small Israel is,” Wilders said in response. “Not everyone will understand this, but I do.”

Wilders was set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog later in the day.

Share this article on WhatsApp: