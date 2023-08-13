Photo Credit: IDF

Israel Defense Forces are hunting for Palestinian Authority (PA) terrorists who opened fire early Sunday at an Israeli military post in Samaria.

The incident took place near the PA town of Ya’abad.

Advertisement





Israeli soldiers stationed at the post returned fire, but the terrorists managed to escape.

The soldiers later found backpacks and bullet casings near a local mosque while searching for the suspects.

No casualties were reported.

This past Friday, there was a similar shooting attack aimed at IDF personnel near the Jewish community of Mevo Dotan, in northern Samaria.

Forces were deployed to the area to search for the attackers.

That same morning, IDF soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian Authority terrorist who opened fire and hurled explosive devices at the forces.

The shootout took place during an IDF counter terrorism operation in the PA city of Tulkarem, located just 29 kilometers (18 miles) from Netanya.