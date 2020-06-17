Photo Credit: Pixabay

The public is being asked to pray for the recovery of one of the foremost rabbinic leaders of this generation, Rabbi Dovid Feinstein, who has been hospitalized in the United States in serious condition over the past several days.

The rabbi is considered to be the leading halachic authority in the United States today.

A resident of the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the rabbi serves as the dean of the Tifereth Yerushalayim Yeshiva.

He is the son of the late highly esteem posek ha’dor, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, zt”l.

Please pray for the swift recovery of Dovid ben Shima.