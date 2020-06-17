Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
The Hamas Navy

Israeli forces have foiled an attempt by Hamas to smuggle weapons to its naval commandos in Gaza via the northern Sinai Peninsula several weeks ago.

The IDF said the operation was a “joint intelligence and operational effort by Israeli Navy forces and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) together with Military Intelligence.”

Advertisement

The operation, which took place “a number of weeks ago” remained under wraps until Wednesday, when it was released for publication.

This is not the first attempt by Hamas to smuggle weapons from Sinai into Gaza via the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli Navy regularly carries out joint operations together with the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence in order to stop the terror group from ferrying the arms in to the enclave by boat.

At least one such operation was carried out successfully in December 2019, with two Hamas operatives arrested as they were moving the arms on board a boat to the terror group’s naval commandos in Gaza.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePrayers Needed for Rabbi Dovid Feinstein
Next articleEl Al Extends Israel Passenger Service Suspension Until July 31
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...