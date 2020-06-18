Photo Credit: Avi Hayun / MFA

President Juan Orlando Hernandez, leader of Honduras, and his First Lady, Ana Garcia, have both become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Two of the president’s aides have also tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Hernandez made the announcement in a televised statement late Tuesday after the diagnosis was confirmed. He said he began feeling unwell over the weekend. However, Hernandez told viewers that he will continue to work remotely, saying that he has received treatment and is feeling better.

Hernandez also spoke about the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines – something he acknowledged he himself had not done.

“Because of my job I have not been able to stay 100 percent at home,” the president said.

After a nearly three month-long shutdown, Honduras began to reopen its economy last week. There were more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Honduras, and 322 people lost their lives to COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

