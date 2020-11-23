Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

Religious minorities are objecting to the double standard displayed by the Quebec government in barring families from gathering on Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and other holidays up to this point, but now plans to relax its coronavirus restrictions on those gatherings for Christmas, according to a Nov. 22 report by The Canadian Press.

The controversy comes after an offer last week by Quebec Premier Francois Legault to raise the current coronavirus limits on gathering to groups of 10 over a four-day period to begin on December 24, through December 27.

“The Muslim community, the Jewish community, the Sikh community, when we had our respective holidays, we were not able to gather,” Yusuf Faqiri, a representative of the National Council of Canadian Muslims said.

Also in response, Rabbi Reuben Poupko, co-chair of Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs-Quebec and the rabbi of the Beth Israel Beth Aaron Congregation in Montreal, said in a statement, “While we appreciate the intent of the Quebec government’s decision to accommodate families and allow them to gather for Christmas, it is unfortunate and disturbing that it does not apply to all faith communities.

“The elevating of one faith community over another is inappropriate, and all faith communities should be treated in an equitable manner.”