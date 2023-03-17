Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

This Shabbat we prepare for the upcoming holiday. Hachodesh Hazeh Lachem Rosh Chodoshim is followed by the commanding of the Sacrificial Lamb, as well as other Passover Laws. In Parshat Hashavua, we read of the building of the Mishkan, which would come to become the venue for Korban Pesach.

Despite the importance and holiness of Pesach and Mishkan, the weekly, sacred Shabbat should not, and cannot be ignored. In a couple of weeks those in Galus will designate the Eruv Tavshilin. One of the reasons is to emphasize the importance of Shabbat, despite our preoccupation with Yomtov.

כדי שיברור מנה יפה לשבת ומנה יפה ליום טוב (ביצה טז)

In Vayakhel we are commanded:

לא תבערו אש ביום השבת

Netziv understands that in the period of construction, not only were we proscribed from kindling on Shabbat, but that the furnaces needed to be extinguished on Friday.

In Parshat Hachodesh we are taught that מלאכת אוכל נפש is permissible on Yomtov, while on Shabbat all forms of work are prohibited.

Shabbos is very special indeed.

May the holiness of this upcoming Shabbat, as well as those that follow, permeate and uplift our souls.

Shabbat Shalom