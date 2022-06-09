Photo Credit: Robert Sullivan via Flickr

The Russian and Syrian air forces conducted a joint drill in Syria on Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to Syria’s Defense Ministry.

Two Russian SU-35 fighter jets and six Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 jets simulated confronting warplanes and drones, according to an AP report. The Syrian jets operated in the drill with the Russian planes acting in support.

The drill came after Syrian state TV reported that Israeli missiles struck army positions south of Damascus.

The opposition-affiliated, London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Israeli strike targeted the Kisweh region south of Damascus, where Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias are based.