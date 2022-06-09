Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
A structure on the Israel-Lebanon border that the Israeli military claims is being used by Hezbollah to gather intelligence.

Hezbollah has established an intelligence-gathering outpost on the Israel-Lebanon border disguised as an environmental protection group, the Israeli military announced on Wednesday.

Israel Defense Forces Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee posted images on Twitter showing what he said were Hezbollah members at the post. Their presence on the border, he said, was a violation of United Security Council Resolution 1701. Resolution 1701 bans the presence of all armed groups in southern Lebanon, with the exception of the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Advertisement

The IDF has revealed in the past that Hezbollah uses the cover of “Green Without Borders,” a Lebanese NGO that claims to be dedicated to environmental goals, to maintain a presence near the border.

According to Kan News, the head of the IDF’s Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Amir Bara’am, said on Wednesday, “Recently, there has been an increase in the construction of Hezbollah forward bases on the border. We are familiar with them, we know their names and where they come from. When the day comes, they will pay the price, them and those who send them, and the [Lebanese] border villages that they use as terror-military bases. We will destroy the entire line of engagement infrastructure.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFBI Seizes ‘Incriminating’ Pro-Qatar Data Belonging to General Who Pushed for Full Palestinian Sovereignty
Next articleRussian and Syrian Air Forces Conduct Joint Drill Over Syria
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...