Photo Credit: Anchorage Police Department.
Swastika stickers found on the Alaska Jewish Museum and “Mad Myrna’s” bar on May 26, 2021.

Police in Anchorage are asking for the public’s help after stickers with swastikas were placed on the Alaska Jewish Museum and a local bar.

According to the Anchorage police, the white stickers with the words “We are everywhere” and include the Nazi symbol in the middle, were discovered on Wednesday afternoon, first at a bar called “Mad Myrna’s” and later in the day at the Jewish museum.

Advertisement

“There is no place for hate in our community,” the police said, noting that it “takes these matters seriously.”

It noted as part of its ongoing investigation, they have partnered with the FBI to determine “any potential state and federal violations.”

“If anyone finds a swastika sticker, don’t remove or touch it,” the police also said, urging people to report the finding to them instead.

As of 2017, the Jewish population in Alaska was approximately 5,750.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFormer Ambassador David Friedman: ‘Trump Administration Would Have Given Israel Free Reign to Defend Itself’
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...