Photo Credit: Aryeh Savir / TPS

Soldiers from the Nachshon Platoon of the Kfir Brigade foiled a terror attack early Friday morning, around midnight, outside of Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, adjacent to the town of Efrat.

Intelligence reports indicated that two terrorists from the nearby town of Beir Fajr were making their way to Migdal Oz for a terror attack.

The IDF, working with the head of security for Migdal Oz, caught the two armed terrorists.

Arab terrorists murdered a young yeshiva student outside of Migdal Oz in August 2019.