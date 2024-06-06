Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed that an overnight patrol encountered and neutralized three Gaza-based terrorists who attempted to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF statement, a patrol conducting surveillance along the border fence with Gaza identified several suspects approaching the border from the Gaza side and moving toward Israeli territory in the Rafah area.

The patrol engaged with the terrorists after they opened fire. An Israeli Air Force aircraft monitoring the situation then struck two of the terrorists, resulting in their demise.

Shortly thereafter, Israeli tank fire neutralized the third terrorist involved in the incident.

The IDF emphasized that the terrorists did not manage to breach the fortified border fence separating Gaza and Israel, known as the “Hourglass.” An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The statement from the military did not provide any additional details regarding the identity or potential affiliations of the neutralized terrorist.

Content from TPS was used in this report.