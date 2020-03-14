Photo Credit: courtesy, CDC
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States on Saturday over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

The move paves the way for billions of dollars in federal aid to be made available to state authorities.

Advertisement

“To unleash the full power of the federal government for this effort today I am officially declaring a national emergency – two very big words,” Trump announced.

States will be enabled to set up emergency operation centers with the funds and hospitals will be able to access resources to initiate their emergency plans as a result.

“It opens up avenues we would never be able to open without it,” Trump told reporters at the White House briefing.

“It will make more than $50 billion available to us in disaster relief funds, and that’s available for states, territories and local governments. A lot of people are benefiting from it.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTrump Tested for COVID-19 Coronavirus
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...