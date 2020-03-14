Photo Credit: courtesy, CDC

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States on Saturday over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

The move paves the way for billions of dollars in federal aid to be made available to state authorities.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government for this effort today I am officially declaring a national emergency – two very big words,” Trump announced.

States will be enabled to set up emergency operation centers with the funds and hospitals will be able to access resources to initiate their emergency plans as a result.

“It opens up avenues we would never be able to open without it,” Trump told reporters at the White House briefing.

“It will make more than $50 billion available to us in disaster relief funds, and that’s available for states, territories and local governments. A lot of people are benefiting from it.”