Photo Credit: Pnina & Roi Leavitt

Two Israelis were wounded late Wednesday afternoon in a Palestinian Authority Arab rock-throwing attack near the Eitam Farm of Efrat, in Gush Etzion.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated an 18-year-old male and 26-year-old Yehuda Sharbaf at the scene before taking them both to nearby Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Advertisement


Both of the victims suffered head injuries, but medics said they were both in good condition.

Sharbaf is the manager of the farm and the Yeshiva on the Eitam.

He is also an IDF officer and spent four months fighting in Gaza at the start of the war.

This morning, according to Sharbaf, the army confiscated his IDF issued rifle without explanation. And within 12 hours he and other people from the farm were brutally attacked by Arabs.

According to a source in the municipality, the IDF is sending more soldiers to guard the Eitam.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBibi and Biden Discuss Response to Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack
Next articleA Wealthy Bequest
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR