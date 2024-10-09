Photo Credit: Pnina & Roi Leavitt

Two Israelis were wounded late Wednesday afternoon in a Palestinian Authority Arab rock-throwing attack near the Eitam Farm of Efrat, in Gush Etzion.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated an 18-year-old male and 26-year-old Yehuda Sharbaf at the scene before taking them both to nearby Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Advertisement





Both of the victims suffered head injuries, but medics said they were both in good condition.

Sharbaf is the manager of the farm and the Yeshiva on the Eitam.

He is also an IDF officer and spent four months fighting in Gaza at the start of the war.

This morning, according to Sharbaf, the army confiscated his IDF issued rifle without explanation. And within 12 hours he and other people from the farm were brutally attacked by Arabs.

According to a source in the municipality, the IDF is sending more soldiers to guard the Eitam.

תקשיבו ליהודה שרבף, תושב חוות העיטם שליד הישוב אפרת, שהצבא לקח לו היום את הנשק, בלי שום הסברים. לא עברו 12 שעות ומחבלים ערבים תקפו את רועה הצאן של החווה ופצעו אותו!

יהודה ותושבים נוספים מהחווה מיד נחלצו לעזרת רועה הצאן ויהודה נפצע בראשו מהמחבלים.

שתפו! pic.twitter.com/57lpnXRO3d — אריאל דנינו Ariel Danino (@ariel__danino) October 9, 2024

Share this article on WhatsApp: