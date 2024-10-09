Photo Credit: Liran Greenberg, Galil-Golan Fire and Rescue Spokesperson

An open miracle took place late Wednesday afternoon in the ancient holy city of Tzfat, just two days before the start of the most solemn Jewish holiday of the year, Yom Kippur.

“It’s a miracle that no one was home,” one man was heard saying in footage at a home struck in Tzfat where a rocket slammed through the ceiling and landed in a baby’s room, smashing the crib.

Hezbollah shrapnel land straight into a children’s room in Safed, thankfully they were not there. https://t.co/o3MgDDFMm5 pic.twitter.com/EGbkIFqiEK — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 9, 2024

Hezbollah terrorists launched an eight-minute barrage of around 90 rockets at communities across northern Israel at shortly after 4:30 pm, targeting the Upper Galilee, Western Galilee and southern Golan Heights. Red Alert sirens wailed through cities like Tzfat, Meron and surrounding areas.

Although some of the rockets were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, others managed to evade interception and reached their targets, including several that landed in Tzfat (Safed).

A number of buildings were set ablaze from the impacts, along with open areas in the Upper Galilee. Israeli Fire and Rescue services teams were deployed to extinguish fires in the area.

Fifteen firefighting teams from the Galil-Golan Fire and Rescue station were sent to battle flames across the region together with the assistance of the Northern District stations.

In Kiryat Shmona, six teams were deployed along with the standby squad to extinguish a burning building and a fire in an open area in the city.

In Tzfat, three teams worked to clear the scenes of direct hits, searching for victims and checking for fires started by the rocket impacts.

In Hazor HaGalilit, five teams worked together with teams from KKL-JNF to control flames burning in an open area north of the community, on the outskirts of the Biriya Forest.

By 6 pm Wednesday, the Hezbollah terrorist army had launched more than 150 rockets at northern Israel.

At around midday, a barrage of some 40 rockets was fired at the northern port city of Haifa and surrounds. Six people were wounded in the attack. Five of the victims suffered shrapnel wounds, including a 16-year-old boy who sustained moderate injuries and four people in their forties and fifties, all reported in good condition. A 36-year-old motorcyclist was also injured in a collision with a car during the Red Alert sirens that blared throughout the area, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

About two hours later, a married couple in their forties were killed in a direct hit during a barrage of 20 Hezbollah rockets aimed at Kiryat Shmona and surrounds.

“Israeli warplanes struck and destroyed the launcher from which Hezbollah rockets were launched at Kiryat Shmona at 2:17 pm,” the IDF said.

